Keystone Realtors registers pre-sales of Rs 863 crore in Q3; collections jump 20% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Keystone Realtors said that it had recorded 40% growth in its pre-sales to Rs 863 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 616 crore in Q3 FY24.

The area sold during the period under review aggregated to 0.41 million square feet, which is higher by 10% as compared with the area of 0.37 million square feet sold in the same period last year.

Collections for the December24 quarter added up to 542 crore, up 20% YoY.

For the YTD FY25 period, the companys pre-sales and collections were Rs 2,174 crore (up 53% YoY) and Rs 1,579 crore (up 35% YoY), respectively.

 

The company has added 2 projects in Q3 FY25 with a GDV of Rs 980 crore. For YTD FY25, the company has added a total of 6 projects with an estimated GDV of Rs 3,297 crore, thereby achieving nearly 82% of its annual guidance for FY25.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said: As we successfully close the third quarter of FY25, I am excited to share that we are at a crucial juncture in our companys journey. In Q3FY25, we saw impressive growth across key business indicators.

"I am confident that we are well-positioned to not only secure new projects but also execute them efficiently. The redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai are significant, and as the leading player in this space, we are strategically poised to leverage the current momentum, he added.

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The scrip shed 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 667.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

