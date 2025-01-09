Business Standard

SRF Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SRF Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Kama Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2025.

SRF Ltd surged 14.56% to Rs 2693.25 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11046 shares in the past one month.

 

Navin Fluorine International Ltd soared 13.42% to Rs 3957.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2535 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd spiked 10.35% to Rs 1918.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4260 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd spurt 9.43% to Rs 1905.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5565 shares in the past one month.

Kama Holdings Ltd jumped 9.07% to Rs 2690.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28781 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3605 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

