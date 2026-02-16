KFin Tech climbs after Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 92 cr

KFin Technologies rallied 5.53% to Rs 1,021.60 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 2.02% to Rs 91.99 crore on 27.88% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 370.87 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose 9.56% YoY to Rs 133.76 crore in Q3 FY26. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 8.55 crore due to the impact of the new labour code.

EBITDA stood at Rs 151.62 crore, up 16.1% YoY, EBITDA margin reduced to 40.9% as against 45.0% in Q3 FY25. Revenue from value added services (VAS) stood at Rs 25.20 crore, registering the growth of 11.5% YoY.

Asset under management (AUM) jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 1,80,000 crore. Cash and Cash equivalents stood at Rs 507.27 crore as on 31st December 2025.

Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies, said, KFintech continues to deliver yet another strong quarter, reinforcing the strength of our diversified business model amidst uncertain global macro environment. We witnessed strong growth in revenue and profitability across our line of businesses, supported by new deal wins, differentiated service excellence, and strong operational control.

During the quarter, we have made significant strides in our joint efforts to integrate with Ascent Fund Services and have seen fast progress in terms of business synergies. It is exciting to see Ascents flagship EKYC, AML, CFT compliance platform, OneConstellation, being selected by one of the largest multinational banks as their global investor onboarding and compliance platform, reinforcing Ascents commitment to combine fund administration with institutional-grade RegTech infrastructure.

KFintechs maiden pension administration platform deal from one of the largest banks in the Philippines validates our multi-geography strategy and platform strength. As we look forward, we remain focused on our integration plan, disciplined execution, harnessing technology to enhance operating leverage, and capturing emerging opportunities across geographies to deliver sustainable growth, profitability, and cash flows for all stakeholders.

KFin Technologies (KFintech) is a leading technology-driven financial services platform. The company provides services and solutions to asset managers and corporate issuers across asset classes in India and provides several investor solutions, including transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes to global asset managers across 18 jurisdictions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News