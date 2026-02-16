Monday, February 16, 2026 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prime Minister highlights role of budget in driving inclusive growth and strengthening India's position in global economy

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his perspectives on a wide range of issues shaping Indias economic and developmental trajectory. The Prime Minister spoke about this years Union Budget, highlighting its role in driving inclusive growth and strengthening Indias position in the global economy. He emphasized the momentum of the Reform Express, underscoring the Governments commitment to structural reforms that enhance transparency, efficiency, and competitiveness.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

