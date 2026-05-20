KFin Technologies launches AEGIX - an integrated investor relations platform

KFin Technologies has launched AEGIX (Advanced Equity Governance Intelligence eXchange), an integrated investor relations intelligence platform designed for listed companies in India and globally.

As capital markets become increasingly data driven and institutional investor engagement expectations continue to evolve, investor relations teams require unified intelligence platforms that provide deeper ownership visibility, market insights, and structured stakeholder engagement capabilities. AEGIX addresses this requirement through a purpose-built AI native platform that combines ownership intelligence, AI powered workflows, market intelligence tools and integrated investor relations capabilities to help teams generate deeper insights and make faster decisions.

Commenting on the launch, Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFin Technologies , said, Indian capital markets are entering a phase where the quality of a company's investor dialogue will increasingly shape its cost of capital and its strategic optionality. IR teams need to move from reactive reporting to continuous, data-led engagement, and the tools available to them have not kept pace with that shift. AEGIX is our response. We have taken what only a registrar of KFintech's scale can see, combined it with workflows built specifically for IR teams, and added an AI co-pilot trained for this work. The intent is simple: to put Indian listed companies on a stronger footing in every conversation they have with the market.

Currently available for companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE, as well as companies preparing to go public, AEGIX is designed to support investor relations teams across large cap, mid cap, and small cap companies in India and globally. The platform is available to listed companies irrespective of whether they currently use KFintech as their registrar and transfer agent.