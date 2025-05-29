Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 57.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 199.35 croreNet profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 57.87% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.70% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 759.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 813.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales199.35216.72 -8 759.98813.81 -7 OPM %6.6210.41 -4.459.41 - PBDT12.1421.16 -43 29.9578.04 -62 PBT6.8015.74 -57 8.7459.38 -85 NP4.3910.42 -58 5.8343.83 -87
