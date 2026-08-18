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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif sowing down around 2% on year

Kharif sowing down around 2% on year

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
The area under all kharif crops in India reached 92 per cent of the seasons normal area of 1104.46 lakh hectares (lh). The sowing area in the ongoing kharif season has reached 1,016.57 lh as of August 14 compared with 1,037.52 lh in the year-ago period, down around 2%, the Agriculture Ministry said in its latest weekly update.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST