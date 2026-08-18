Kharif sowing down around 2% on year

The area under all kharif crops in India reached 92 per cent of the seasons normal area of 1104.46 lakh hectares (lh). The sowing area in the ongoing kharif season has reached 1,016.57 lh as of August 14 compared with 1,037.52 lh in the year-ago period, down around 2%, the Agriculture Ministry said in its latest weekly update.

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