Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.09% to Rs 9.80 croreNet profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.09% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.8012.91 -24 OPM %2.353.10 -PBDT0.170.27 -37 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.020.07 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content