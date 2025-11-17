Rainbow Denim standalone net profit rises 219.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.21% to Rs 68.92 croreNet profit of Rainbow Denim rose 219.14% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 128.21% to Rs 68.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.9230.20 128 OPM %11.8410.66 -PBDT5.711.90 201 PBT5.171.62 219 NP5.171.62 219
