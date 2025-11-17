Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit declines 19.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.170.99 18 OPM %19.6628.28 -PBDT0.230.28 -18 PBT0.230.28 -18 NP0.170.21 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content