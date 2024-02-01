Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Swan Energy hits life-time high after reporting turnaround Q3 performance

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Swan Energy rose 1.80% to Rs 651.30 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 219.99 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 157 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,591.67 in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 101.09 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.
Pre-tax profit was at Rs 233.92 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 32.34 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the quarter, total expenses stood at 1,420.53 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 189.02 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 1,292.38 crore (up 1491.23% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 10.65 crore (up 42.37% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 57.53 crore (up 2.58% YoY) during the period under review.
Revenue from Textile segment declined 11.11% to Rs 49.55 crore and revenue from construction & others segment fell 40.45% YoY to Rs 27 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Swan Group is among India's leading private sector business houses serving the nation for more than a century across textile, real estate and oil & gas sectors.
The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 666.15 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 583.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Swan Energy standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

ICAI Propels Investor Confidence through Sustainability Initiatives

WyattPrism Communications Revolutionizes Corporate Reporting with India's First Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report for Hindustan Zinc Limited

ICAI Receives the Prestigious UN Award for its Contribution to Sustainability Reporting

Cabinet approves continuation of Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies for export of Apparels

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UK Pound Lingers Near 2-Week Low Ahead Of BoE Policy Outcome; GBPINR Eyes Break Below 105 Mark

Nifty below 21,750; Realty shares decline

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon