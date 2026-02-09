BSL standalone net profit declines 61.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 166.88 crore

Net profit of BSL declined 61.31% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 166.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 169.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.166.88169.787.869.575.758.421.543.941.183.05

