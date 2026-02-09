EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 1.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 129.47 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 1.70% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 129.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 133.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.129.47133.0144.4440.4662.1657.7957.9453.5240.5939.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News