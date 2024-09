On 26 September 2024

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 9,99,56,850/- to 1,04,11,265 equity shares of Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs 10,41,12,650/-.

Kirloskar Industries has allotted 4,55,580 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to promoters, Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar on conversion of warrants.