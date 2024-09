Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ministry of Commerce & Industry has stated in a latest update that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes introduced in 2020 have resulted in Rs 1.32 lakh crore (USD 16 billion) in investments and a boost in manufacturing output of Rs 10.90 lakh crore (USD 130 billion) as of June 2024. Over 8.5 lakh jobs have been created directly and indirectly due to the initiative.