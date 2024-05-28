Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 42.38% to Rs 62.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1574.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.59% to Rs 191.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 6368.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6462.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
