Natco Pharma hits 52-week high as PAT rises 40% YoY in Q4

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Natco Pharma rallied 3.83% to Rs 1,068.65 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 40.07% to Rs 386.3 crore on 19.79% rise in total income to Rs 1,110.3 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Total expenses rose 5.01% to Rs 632.7 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 127.6 crore (up 12.78% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 142.5 crore (up 19.85% YoY) and other expenses was Rs 285.9 crore (up 57.52% YoY) during the period under review.

For FY24, the pharmacos consolidated net profit surged 94.09% to Rs 1,388.3 crore on 46.78% jump in total income to Rs 4,126.9 crore over FY23.

Natco Pharma is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals which comprises research and development, manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations. The company has manufacturing facilities in India which caters to both domestic and international markets including regulated markets like United States of America and Europe.

The scrip hit 52-week high of Rs 1,108.95 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Profit before tax for March 2024 quarter stood at Rs 477.6 crore, up 47.23% from Rs 324.4 crore posted in same quarter last year.