Kirloskar Industries standalone net profit declines 5.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 5.62% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.989.0445.5938.279.248.148.637.566.216.58

