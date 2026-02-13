Kirloskar Industries standalone net profit declines 5.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 9.98 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries declined 5.62% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.989.04 10 OPM %45.5938.27 -PBDT9.248.14 14 PBT8.637.56 14 NP6.216.58 -6
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST