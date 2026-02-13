Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EID Parry Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 437 cr

EID Parry Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 437 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

EID Parry (India) reported a 5.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 437 crore on an 18.3% increase in net sales to Rs 10,315.58 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with the same period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 1.07% YoY to Rs 587.93 crore during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 were Rs. 895 crore, as compared to the Rs. 811 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the sugar business stood at Rs 1,103.22 crore (down 14.98% YoY), distillery came in at Rs 289.05 crore (down 0.17% YoY), consumer products stood at Rs 143.03 crore (down 39.46%), crop protection was at Rs 1,098.29 crore (up 72.78% YoY), and nutrient and allied business was at Rs 7,761.77 crore (up 21.9% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the other hand, the firms income from nutraceuticals was at Rs 61.91 crore (up 44.25% YoY), and revenue from cogeneration stood at Rs 36.59 crore (down 10.36% YoY) in Q3 FY26.

Segment-wise, the farm inputs division continued to lead performance, recording a profit before interest and tax (PBIT) of Rs 741 crore for the quarter, up 3.35% from Rs 717 crore a year ago. Consolidated sugar operations, including refinery business, reported a loss before interest and tax of Rs 30 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 as compared to a loss of Rs 59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The consolidated nutraceuticals division reported a loss before interest and tax of Rs 2 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 as compared to Rs 5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EID Parry (India) is engaged in sugar, nutraceuticals, and ethanol production. It also has a significant presence in the farm inputs business, including biopesticides, through its subsidiary, Coromandel International.

Shares of EID Parry (India) rose 0.95% to Rs 990.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

