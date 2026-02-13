Dilip Buildcon secures Rs 124 crore ATF pipeline project from PNGRB

Dilip Buildcon said that it has received a letter of authorisation (LOA) from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for laying, building, operating and expanding a petroleum product pipeline.

The project involves setting up a Petroleum or Petroleum Product (Air Turbine Fuel/ATF) pipeline from Navgam, Gujarat to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Gujarat.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 124 crore (excluding GST) and will be executed over a period of 25 years.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 22.8% to Rs 181.49 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 235.24 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 22.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1925.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon tanked 3.82% to Rs 435.65 on the BSE.

