Engineers India rallies after Q3 PAT soars 219.30% YoY

Engineers India rallies after Q3 PAT soars 219.30% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Engineers India rallied 14.21% to Rs 206.50 after the company reported a sharp jump in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 58.29% YoY to Rs 1,210.24 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 764.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 31.36% from Rs 921.29 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net profit surged 219.30% YoY to Rs 347.17 crore, up from Rs 108.73 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PAT jumped 315.82% from Rs 83.49 crore.

Profit before tax climbed 218.37% YoY to Rs 400.60 crore, compared with Rs 125.83 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, PBT rose 174.52% from Rs 145.93 crore.

 

Total expenditure increased 28.70% YoY to Rs 858.02 crore, while rising 7.05% sequentially. Development and construction costs declined 29.30% YoY to Rs 77.87 crore, while employee expenses rose 10.97% YoY to Rs 282.24 crore. Interest costs declined 6.25% YoY to Rs 0.60 crore, and depreciation increased 7.68% YoY to Rs 10.23 crore.

Segment-wise, revenue from the consultancy and engineering projects segment stood at Rs 490.14 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 16.36% YoY increase from Rs 421.22 crore in the year-ago period. The turnkey projects segment reported revenue of Rs 720.10 crore, registering a sharp 109.73% YoY jump from Rs 343.37 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the company secured contracts worth over $350 million from Nigerias Dangote Group for the expansion of a mega refinery project, strengthening its international order book and execution pipeline.

Engineers India, a Navratna public sector enterprise, is an engineering consultancy and EPC company. As on December 2025, Government of India held 51.32% stake in the company.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

