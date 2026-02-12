Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 56.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 1872.60 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 56.21% to Rs 111.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 1872.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1453.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1872.601453.7017.7017.52213.89131.92170.6894.63111.3871.30

