Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 56.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 1872.60 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 56.21% to Rs 111.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 1872.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1453.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1872.601453.70 29 OPM %17.7017.52 -PBDT213.89131.92 62 PBT170.6894.63 80 NP111.3871.30 56

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

