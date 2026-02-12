IZMO consolidated net profit rises 93.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 59.11 crore

Net profit of IZMO rose 93.07% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 59.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.59.1158.6723.8014.1016.5110.3811.946.4511.706.06

