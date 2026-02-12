Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 302.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 302.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 126.19 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 302.99% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 126.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales126.19121.63 4 OPM %7.478.03 -PBDT21.668.22 164 PBT17.544.06 332 NP13.503.35 303

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

