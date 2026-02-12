Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 302.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 126.19 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 302.99% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 126.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.126.19121.637.478.0321.668.2217.544.0613.503.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News