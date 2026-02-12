Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 10.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 136.72 crore

Net profit of Master Trust declined 10.33% to Rs 31.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 136.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.136.72147.8844.6543.4045.6948.3744.6447.2731.5235.15

