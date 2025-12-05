Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 98.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 824.06 croreNet profit of Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt declined 98.89% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 824.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 668.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales824.06668.24 23 OPM %39.8447.56 -PBDT6.6670.88 -91 PBT1.2766.47 -98 NP0.5549.47 -99
