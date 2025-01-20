Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kitex Garments allots 13.30 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Kitex Garments allots 13.30 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Kitex Garments has allotted 13,30,00,000 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of the face value of Re 1 each in the ratio of 2:1, i.e, 2 (Two) new Bonus Equity Shares of Re 1 each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Re1 each fully paid-up, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e. 17 January 2025.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 19,95,00,000 divided into 19,95,00,000 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

NTPC commissions further 25 MW of Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 208.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

BSE SME Rikhav Securities's IPO ends with subscription of 285 times

Nasdaq Surges as Wall Street Cheers Economic Optimism and Industrial Growth

Concord Enviro sizzles after Q2 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 17 cr

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

