NTPC commissions further 25 MW of Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
NTPC announced that the second part capacity of 25 MW out of 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC has been declared commercial operation with effect from 17 January 2025.

The first part capacity of 37.5 MW has already been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 21 December 2024. With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 76733.18 MW.

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

