KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 5.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.83% to Rs 89.62 croreNet profit of KLM Axiva Finvest rose 5.04% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 89.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.6280.86 11 OPM %56.2962.53 -PBDT7.959.60 -17 PBT6.256.81 -8 NP6.255.95 5
