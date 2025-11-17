MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.19% to Rs 5.15 croreNet profit of MRC Agrotech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.19% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.153.70 39 OPM %00.27 -PBDT0.110.15 -27 PBT0.070.15 -53 NP0.030.09 -67
