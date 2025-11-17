KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.42% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of KCD Industries India declined 40.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.42% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.751.61 -53 OPM %12.0013.66 -PBDT0.090.22 -59 PBT0.090.22 -59 NP0.090.15 -40
