KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 20.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 20.61% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 53.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.0740.8424.3824.7111.4811.527.409.375.516.94