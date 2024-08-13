KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 20.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 53.07 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 20.61% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 53.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.0740.84 30 OPM %24.3824.71 -PBDT11.4811.52 0 PBT7.409.37 -21 NP5.516.94 -21
