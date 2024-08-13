Svam Software standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Svam Software rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.