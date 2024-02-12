Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 58.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.58 lakh shares

Global Health Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 February 2024.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 58.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.58 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.98% to Rs.474.00. Volumes stood at 1.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd recorded volume of 27.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.72% to Rs.1,354.75. Volumes stood at 7.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd witnessed volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.1,449.95. Volumes stood at 4.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 59.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.70% to Rs.859.00. Volumes stood at 27.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd notched up volume of 75.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.85 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.01% to Rs.683.30. Volumes stood at 61.27 lakh shares in the last session.

