Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works allots shares and warrants on preferential basis

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

At board meeting held on 30 October 2025

The board of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works at its meeting held on 30 October 2025 has approved the allotment of 14,21,054 equity shares for cash at an issue price of Rs 1900 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,890 per share) for an amount aggregating to Rs 270 crore to promoters belonging to the non-promoter category on preferential basis.

The board also approved the allotment of 77,946 convertible warrants for cash at an issue price of Rs 1900 per warrant (including a premium of Rs 1890 per warrant) for a total investment aggregating to Rs 14.80 crore to the person belonging to the promoter category on preferential basis.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

