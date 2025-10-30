Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 4,774 cr

Canara Bank gains after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 4,774 cr

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Canara Bank rallied 3.22% to Rs 132.90 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 18.92% to Rs 4,773.96 crore on 11.17% increase in total income to Rs 35,597.73 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 15.39% YoY to Rs 6,233.96 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) fell 1.87% to Rs 9,141 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 9,315 crore in Q2 FY25.

Domestic deposits stood at Rs 13,94,999 crore as on 30th September 2025, registering the growth of 12.62% compared with Rs 12,38,713 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Domestic advances rose 13.34% to Rs 10,81,428 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 9,54,149 crore as on 30th September 2024.

 

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio improved at 2.35% as on 30th Sept 2025 down from 2.69% as at 30th June 2025 and 3.73% as on 30th Sept 2024.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.54% as on 30th Sept 2025 down from 0.63% as on 30th June 2025 and 0.99% as on 30th Sept 2024.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood to 93.59% as on 30th Sept 2025 against 93.17% as at 30th June 2025, and 90.89% as at 30th Sept 2024.

CRAR stood at 16.20% as on 30th Sept 2025. Out of which CET1 stood at 12.21%, Tier-I was at 14.28% and Tier-II stood 1.92%.

Canara Bank is a public sector bank in India. As of 30 September 2025, the bank has 9,948 Number of Branches, out of which 3,165 are Rural, 2,954 Semi Urban, 1,957 Urban & 1,872 Metro along with 7,405 ATMs. Bank is also having 4 Overseas Branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Capri Global Capital reports robust Q2 performance

Volumes jump at India Cements Ltd counter

Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 11.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 12.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

