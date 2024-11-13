KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 199.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.28% to Rs 1944.86 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions rose 199.55% to Rs 441.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 147.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 87.28% to Rs 1944.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1038.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1944.861038.45 87 OPM %44.7222.30 -PBDT928.14216.32 329 PBT690.21177.11 290 NP441.47147.38 200
