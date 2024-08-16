Business Standard
KNR Constructions gains as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
KNR Constructions added 1.10% to Rs 165.99 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 38.93% to Rs 177.66 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 127.88 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 985 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 981.02 crore posted in Q1FY24.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 232.30 crore in the June quarter, up 39.45% from Rs 166.58 crore recorded in same quarter last year.
EBITDA jumped 29.15% year on year to Rs 278.61 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 28.3% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 22% registered in the same period a year ago.
As of 30 June 2024, KNR Construction recorded an order book of Rs 4,921.5 crore out of which Rs 669.10 crore is from other road projects, Rs 991.90 crore is from irrigation sector and Rs 1,104.9 crore is from pipeline sector.
KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.
