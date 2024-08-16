KNR Constructions gains as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY

KNR Constructions added 1.10% to Rs 165.99 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 38.93% to Rs 177.66 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 127.88 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 985 crore in Q1 FY25 as against with Rs 981.02 crore posted in Q1FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 232.30 crore in the June quarter, up 39.45% from Rs 166.58 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

EBITDA jumped 29.15% year on year to Rs 278.61 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 28.3% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 22% registered in the same period a year ago.