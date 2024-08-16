Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi India Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 93.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Laxmi India Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 93.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 41.81% to Rs 50.88 crore
Net profit of Laxmi India Finance Pvt rose 93.13% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.81% to Rs 50.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.8835.88 42 OPM %63.8665.86 -PBDT8.854.82 84 PBT8.484.50 88 NP6.473.35 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Protest, Hindu Protest, Bangladesh Hindu Protest

B'desh's interim govt vows swift action against people attacking minorities

JD Vance, Vance

Beyond childless cat ladies, JD Vance's long quest to encourage more births

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off highs; Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty 100 pts; Nifty SmallCap gains 1%

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Gujarat retains Nabibakhsh; Paltan signs Amir Noroozi

Meta

Meta shuts CrowdTangle: Why it's bad for fight against misinformation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon