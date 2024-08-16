Laxmi India Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 93.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.81% to Rs 50.88 croreNet profit of Laxmi India Finance Pvt rose 93.13% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.81% to Rs 50.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.8835.88 42 OPM %63.8665.86 -PBDT8.854.82 84 PBT8.484.50 88 NP6.473.35 93
