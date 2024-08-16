Ankur Marketing standalone net profit declines 1.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Ankur Marketing declined 1.92% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.280.27 4 OPM %-85.71-70.37 -PBDT0.690.70 -1 PBT0.600.62 -3 NP0.510.52 -2
