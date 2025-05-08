Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 47.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 301.45 croreNet profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 47.16% to Rs 70.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 301.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.92% to Rs 166.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.68% to Rs 1001.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 766.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales301.45218.79 38 1001.34766.27 31 OPM %66.5369.93 -61.5364.68 - PBDT98.8767.86 46 239.63202.04 19 PBT94.2864.19 47 223.16188.99 18 NP70.4347.86 47 166.19140.93 18
