ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 90.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.87% to Rs 180.76 croreNet profit of ECL Finance declined 90.53% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.87% to Rs 180.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.75% to Rs 46.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.23% to Rs 616.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1238.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales180.76346.74 -48 616.151238.08 -50 OPM %73.9374.23 -103.5382.75 - PBDT9.4263.31 -85 67.78194.72 -65 PBT4.9060.40 -92 56.33184.43 -69 NP4.2044.34 -91 46.30135.20 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content