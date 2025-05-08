Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 22.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 988.37 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 22.52% to Rs 146.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 988.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 855.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.49% to Rs 506.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 442.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 3549.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3089.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales988.37855.56 16 3549.833089.33 15 OPM %21.2820.69 -20.4020.78 - PBDT229.36191.49 20 801.34696.84 15 PBT201.07157.91 27 681.66589.13 16 NP146.55119.61 23 506.68442.55 14

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

