United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 2322.98 croreNet profit of United Breweries rose 20.16% to Rs 97.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 2322.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2133.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.72% to Rs 441.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 8915.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8122.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2322.982133.38 9 8915.098122.68 10 OPM %8.046.69 -9.438.57 - PBDT188.84167.52 13 863.85763.04 13 PBT132.07109.76 20 630.87551.14 14 NP97.5781.20 20 441.69410.03 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content