Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 183.68% to Rs 55.29 crore

Net Loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 183.68% to Rs 55.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.2919.49-2.32-12.78-2.80-6.78-4.25-8.30-4.25-8.30

