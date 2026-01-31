Kokuyo Camlin reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.84% to Rs 177.46 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.84% to Rs 177.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.177.46160.116.470.2811.23-0.415.92-5.643.98-4.16

