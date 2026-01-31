Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 3921.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 48.96% to Rs 270.84 croreNet profit of Arisinfra Solutions rose 3921.05% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.96% to Rs 270.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales270.84181.82 49 OPM %10.906.76 -PBDT25.695.47 370 PBT24.744.70 426 NP15.280.38 3921
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST