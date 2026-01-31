Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 3921.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.96% to Rs 270.84 crore

Net profit of Arisinfra Solutions rose 3921.05% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.96% to Rs 270.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.270.84181.8210.906.7625.695.4724.744.7015.280.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News