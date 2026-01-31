Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 3921.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 3921.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 48.96% to Rs 270.84 crore

Net profit of Arisinfra Solutions rose 3921.05% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.96% to Rs 270.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales270.84181.82 49 OPM %10.906.76 -PBDT25.695.47 370 PBT24.744.70 426 NP15.280.38 3921

KEC International consolidated net profit declines 1.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 4.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit declines 0.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

