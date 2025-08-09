Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 38.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 226.58 croreNet profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 38.05% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 226.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 228.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales226.58228.62 -1 OPM %8.6612.15 -PBDT18.8227.03 -30 PBT13.5321.68 -38 NP10.0616.24 -38
