Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 46.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 601.36 croreNet profit of Bajel Projects declined 46.38% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 601.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 505.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales601.36505.69 19 OPM %2.691.40 -PBDT8.709.61 -9 PBT4.097.46 -45 NP2.965.52 -46
