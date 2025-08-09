HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 66.10 croreNet profit of HP Adhesives declined 25.31% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales66.1060.52 9 OPM %9.8812.46 -PBDT6.988.55 -18 PBT5.577.41 -25 NP4.195.61 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content